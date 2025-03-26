Shane Smith News: Will be in rotation

Smith will open the season in the White Sox rotation, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Smith had already been told he was on the Opening Day roster, and the team has now provided confirmation that he'll be deployed as a starter. He secured the final rotation spot over Bryse Wilson, who will likely work in long relief. A Rule 5 pick, Smith earned the starting role by posting a 3.38 ERA and 11:4 K:BB over 10.2 innings covering four outings during Cactus League play.