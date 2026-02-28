Shane Smith News: Works three innings

Smith allowed one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk across 3.0 innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.

This marked Smith's second start of spring training, and he worked up to 41 pitches. He threw 25 of those offerings for strikes in a relatively sharp outing. After posting a 3.81 ERA and 1.20 WHP across 146.1 innings in 2025, Smith is a candidate to start on Opening Day.