Shaun Anderson News: Contract selected
The Angels selected Anderson's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Since being demoted to Triple-A in late April, Anderson has posted a 4.30 ERA and 1.61 WHIP alongside a 25:11 K:BB across 23 innings. Although his performance hasn't exactly been outstanding, the Angels will bring him back onto the active roster to give the team a fresh arm in the bullpen, replacing Sam Aldegheri. Travis d'Arnaud (foot) was transferred to the 60-day IL to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.
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