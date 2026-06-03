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Shaun Anderson News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

The Angels selected Anderson's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Since being demoted to Triple-A in late April, Anderson has posted a 4.30 ERA and 1.61 WHIP alongside a 25:11 K:BB across 23 innings. Although his performance hasn't exactly been outstanding, the Angels will bring him back onto the active roster to give the team a fresh arm in the bullpen, replacing Sam Aldegheri. Travis d'Arnaud (foot) was transferred to the 60-day IL to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.

Shaun Anderson
Los Angeles Angels
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