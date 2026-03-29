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Shaun Anderson News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

The Angels selected Anderson's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

The right-hander re-signed with the Angels on a minor-league contract in January, and it didn't take long for him to make it to the majors this season. Anderson struggled in seven big-league appearances last year, giving up 13 earned runs with an 11:3 K:BB over 11.1 innings.

Shaun Anderson
Los Angeles Angels
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