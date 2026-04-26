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Shaun Anderson News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

The Angels designated Anderson for assignment Sunday.

The Halos selected Anderson's contract in late March, but he won't stick on the 26-man or 40-man rosters after surrendering 11 earned runs over his first 16.2 frames of 2026. The right-hander has never found consistent success in the majors with a 6.35 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across parts of seven big-league campaigns.

Shaun Anderson
Los Angeles Angels
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