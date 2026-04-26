Shaun Anderson News: Designated for assignment
The Angels designated Anderson for assignment Sunday.
The Halos selected Anderson's contract in late March, but he won't stick on the 26-man or 40-man rosters after surrendering 11 earned runs over his first 16.2 frames of 2026. The right-hander has never found consistent success in the majors with a 6.35 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across parts of seven big-league campaigns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shaun Anderson See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: We Have a TradeJuly 27, 2024
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 22June 22, 2024
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 22June 22, 2024
-
MLB Picks
Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays & More MLB Best Bets Expert Picks for June 14June 14, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shaun Anderson See More