Shaun Anderson News: Designated for assignment

The Angels designated Anderson for assignment Sunday.

The Halos selected Anderson's contract in late March, but he won't stick on the 26-man or 40-man rosters after surrendering 11 earned runs over his first 16.2 frames of 2026. The right-hander has never found consistent success in the majors with a 6.35 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across parts of seven big-league campaigns.