Shaun Anderson headshot

Shaun Anderson News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Anderson elected to become a free agent Tuesday.

Anderson cleared waivers after being removed from the Angels' 40-man roster over the weekend. He could re-sign on a minor-league debut, but the righty is free to negotiate with all teams.

Shaun Anderson
 Free Agent
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