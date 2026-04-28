Shaun Anderson News: Elects free agency
Anderson elected to become a free agent Tuesday.
Anderson cleared waivers after being removed from the Angels' 40-man roster over the weekend. He could re-sign on a minor-league debut, but the righty is free to negotiate with all teams.
Shaun Anderson
Free Agent
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