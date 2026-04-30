Shaun Anderson News: Inks minor-league deal with Angels
Anderson and the Angels agreed on a minor-league contract Thursday.
Anderson elected free agency Tuesday after being designated for assignment by the Angels earlier in the week, but he will now return to the organization on a minor-league deal. The right-hander made nine appearances with the Angels before being let go, compiling an inflated 5.94 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 16.2 innings. He will now look to get into a rhythm with Triple-A Salt Lake in an attempt to potentially get another look with the big-league club later this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shaun Anderson See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: We Have a TradeJuly 27, 2024
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 22June 22, 2024
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 22June 22, 2024
-
MLB Picks
Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays & More MLB Best Bets Expert Picks for June 14June 14, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shaun Anderson See More