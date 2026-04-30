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Shaun Anderson News: Inks minor-league deal with Angels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Anderson and the Angels agreed on a minor-league contract Thursday.

Anderson elected free agency Tuesday after being designated for assignment by the Angels earlier in the week, but he will now return to the organization on a minor-league deal. The right-hander made nine appearances with the Angels before being let go, compiling an inflated 5.94 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 16.2 innings. He will now look to get into a rhythm with Triple-A Salt Lake in an attempt to potentially get another look with the big-league club later this year.

Shaun Anderson
Los Angeles Angels
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