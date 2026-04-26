Shawn Armstrong headshot

Shawn Armstrong Injury: Lands on IL with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 9:12am

The Guardians placed Armstrong on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right groin strain, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Armstrong has been a key part of Cleveland's bullpen this season, working in 12 games and registering three holds while posting a 4.22 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB over 10.2 innings. To take his spot in the bullpen, the Guardians brought Colin Holderman up from from Triple-A Columbus.

Shawn Armstrong
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shawn Armstrong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shawn Armstrong See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
16 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
20 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
23 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
27 days ago
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
MLB
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
39 days ago