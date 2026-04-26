Shawn Armstrong Injury: Lands on IL with groin injury
The Guardians placed Armstrong on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right groin strain, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Armstrong has been a key part of Cleveland's bullpen this season, working in 12 games and registering three holds while posting a 4.22 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB over 10.2 innings. To take his spot in the bullpen, the Guardians brought Colin Holderman up from from Triple-A Columbus.
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