Shawn Armstrong headshot

Shawn Armstrong Injury: Rehab assignment nears

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Armstrong (groin) threw a bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.

The Guardians will evaluate Armstrong's response to the session before sending him out on a rehab assignment. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to April 23 and can rejoin the club at any time.

Shawn Armstrong
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shawn Armstrong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shawn Armstrong See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
29 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
33 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
36 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
40 days ago
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
MLB
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
52 days ago