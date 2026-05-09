Shawn Armstrong Injury: Rehab assignment nears
Armstrong (groin) threw a bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.
The Guardians will evaluate Armstrong's response to the session before sending him out on a rehab assignment. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to April 23 and can rejoin the club at any time.
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