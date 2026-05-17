Shawn Armstrong Injury: Throws in rehab game
Armstrong (groin) allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning for Double-A Akron on Friday, MLB.com reports.
This was the second rehab outing for Armstrong, who also threw an inning Wednesday. The Guardians are determining the next step for the right-hander.
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