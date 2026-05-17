Shawn Armstrong headshot

Shawn Armstrong Injury: Throws in rehab game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Armstrong (groin) allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning for Double-A Akron on Friday, MLB.com reports.

This was the second rehab outing for Armstrong, who also threw an inning Wednesday. The Guardians are determining the next step for the right-hander.

Shawn Armstrong
Cleveland Guardians
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