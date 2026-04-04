Shawn Armstrong News: Earns third hold
Armstrong struck out one over a scoreless inning to pick up a hold in Friday's 4-1 win over the Cubs.
Armstrong worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning, his first appearance without allowing baserunners, to earn his third hold of the season. After giving up a home run in his initial outing, Armstrong hasn't allowed a run in four subsequent appearances (3.2 IP). The right-hander has allowed five base runners during the scoreless streak but has managed to work around the traffic.
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