Shawn Armstrong News: Returns from IL
The Guardians reinstated Armstrong (groin) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Armstrong will be taking over the 26-man active roster and bullpen spot of right-hander Codi Heuer, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Shelved since April 26 due to a right groin strain, Armstrong proved his health after making two rehab appearances with Double-A Akron last week.
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