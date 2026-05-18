Shawn Armstrong headshot

Shawn Armstrong News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Guardians reinstated Armstrong (groin) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Armstrong will be taking over the 26-man active roster and bullpen spot of right-hander Codi Heuer, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Shelved since April 26 due to a right groin strain, Armstrong proved his health after making two rehab appearances with Double-A Akron last week.

Shawn Armstrong
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shawn Armstrong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shawn Armstrong See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
38 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
42 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
45 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
49 days ago
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
MLB
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
61 days ago