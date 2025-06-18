Shawn Armstrong News: Starting bullpen game

Armstrong will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers are going to rely on their bullpen to get them through Thursday's series finale, and they will once again call upon Armstrong to start the game after also pitching the first three innings of Friday's win over the White Sox. The 34-year-old righty has been enjoying a nice bounce-back campaign this year, posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 30 innings.