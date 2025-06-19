Shawn Armstrong News: Takes loss as opener

Armstrong (2-2) took the loss against the Royals on Thursday, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter in the first inning.

With Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) on the injured list, the Rangers turned to Armstrong and the rest of the bullpen to fill the gap in the rotation. Armstrong took to the mound to start Thursday's game, but he gave up a two-run homer to Vinnie Pasquantino and was tagged with the loss as the Rangers were unable to muster up enough offense. Armstrong could serve as the opener next week against the Orioles at Camden Yards if Eovaldi is not cleared to return from the IL.