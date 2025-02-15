Shawn Dubin Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury

Manager Joe Espada said Saturday that Dubin reported shoulder discomfort upon reporting for spring training, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

There's no telling at the moment how severe Dubin's injury is, but the Astros will shut him down from throwing for now and see how he feels after a few days of rest. The 29-year-old righty ended the 2024 regular season with a 4.17 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 45.1 innings and is expected to take on a middle relief role for the Astros out of camp.