Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shawn Dubin headshot

Shawn Dubin Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Manager Joe Espada said Saturday that Dubin reported shoulder discomfort upon reporting for spring training, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

There's no telling at the moment how severe Dubin's injury is, but the Astros will shut him down from throwing for now and see how he feels after a few days of rest. The 29-year-old righty ended the 2024 regular season with a 4.17 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 45.1 innings and is expected to take on a middle relief role for the Astros out of camp.

Shawn Dubin
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now