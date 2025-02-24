Shawn Dubin Injury: Sent for MRI on shoulder
Dubin is headed back to Houston to undergo an MRI on his right shoulder, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Dubin tried playing catch Sunday after being shut down for a while and the shoulder did not respond well. It sounds like he could be headed for a long-term absence, but more will be known once the test results are in. Dubin held a 4.17 ERA and 49:26 K:BB over 45.1 innings for Houston in 2024.
