Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shawn Dubin headshot

Shawn Dubin Injury: Slated to begin rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Dubin (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land this weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Dubin threw a successful live batting practice session Monday, clearing the way for him to pitch in rehab games. The reliever missed the entirety of spring training with his shoulder issue, so he'll likely need at least a handful of rehab appearances before being activated from the 15-day injured list.

Shawn Dubin
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now