Shawn Dubin Injury: Slated to begin rehab assignment
Dubin (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land this weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Dubin threw a successful live batting practice session Monday, clearing the way for him to pitch in rehab games. The reliever missed the entirety of spring training with his shoulder issue, so he'll likely need at least a handful of rehab appearances before being activated from the 15-day injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now