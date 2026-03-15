Shawn Dubin News: Cut from big-league camp
The Diamondbacks reassigned Dubin to minor-league camp Thursday, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.
Dubin had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee and was unable to secure a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen after giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over five innings in Cactus League play. The 30-year-old righty spent the 2025 season in the Astros and Orioles organizations, making 30 appearances in the majors while pitching to a 5.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB across 33.2 frames.
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