Shawn Dubin News: Cut from big-league camp

The Diamondbacks reassigned Dubin to minor-league camp Thursday, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Dubin had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee and was unable to secure a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen after giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over five innings in Cactus League play. The 30-year-old righty spent the 2025 season in the Astros and Orioles organizations, making 30 appearances in the majors while pitching to a 5.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB across 33.2 frames.