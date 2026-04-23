Shawn Dubin headshot

Shawn Dubin News: Cut loose by Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Dubin was released by the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.

Dubin has made two appearances with Triple-A Reno so far this season, surrendering four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two batters over two innings. The 30-year-old produced a 5.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 28 punchouts over 33.2 innings in 30 appearances with the Astros and Orioles in 2025, and he'll likely find another suitor in the near future.

Shawn Dubin
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shawn Dubin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shawn Dubin See More
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
322 days ago
Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland A's & More MLB Expert Picks & Predictions, July 5
MLB
Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland A's & More MLB Expert Picks & Predictions, July 5
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
July 5, 2024
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Halfway Home
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Halfway Home
Author Image
Todd Zola
June 29, 2024
MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, July 2
MLB
MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, July 2
Author Image
Thomas Snodgrass
July 2, 2023