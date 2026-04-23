Shawn Dubin News: Cut loose by Arizona
Dubin was released by the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.
Dubin has made two appearances with Triple-A Reno so far this season, surrendering four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two batters over two innings. The 30-year-old produced a 5.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 28 punchouts over 33.2 innings in 30 appearances with the Astros and Orioles in 2025, and he'll likely find another suitor in the near future.
Shawn Dubin
Free Agent
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