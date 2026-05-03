Shawn Dubin News: Lands deal with Washington
Dubin signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Friday.
Dubin made his organizational debut Sunday with Triple-A Rochester, tossing a scoreless inning out of the bullpen. The right-handed reliever most recently saw action at the big-league level with Houston and Baltimore in 2025, when he turned in a 5.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 33.2 innings.
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