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Shawn Dubin News: Lands deal with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Dubin signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Friday.

Dubin made his organizational debut Sunday with Triple-A Rochester, tossing a scoreless inning out of the bullpen. The right-handed reliever most recently saw action at the big-league level with Houston and Baltimore in 2025, when he turned in a 5.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 33.2 innings.

Shawn Dubin
Washington Nationals
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