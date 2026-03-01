Shawn Dubin headshot

Shawn Dubin News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Dubin (elbow) struck out one batter and allowed two earned runs on two hits over an inning of relief Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 13-10 win over the Royals in Cactus League play.

Dubin appears to be fully healthy after spending the final two weeks of the 2025 season on the Orioles' injured list while recovering from right elbow discomfort. He signed a minor-league deal with Arizona in December and will get the chance to compete for a spot in the Diamondbacks' Opening Day bullpen throughout spring training. Between his major-league stops with Houston and Baltimore last season, Dubin posted a 5.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB in 33.2 innings.

Shawn Dubin
Arizona Diamondbacks
