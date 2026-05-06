Shay Whitcomb News: Called up to majors
Whitcomb was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday.
In response to Carlos Correa (ankle) being placed on the 10-day IL, Whitcomb will join Houston for the series finale against the Dodgers on Wednesday. The 27-year-old is back with the Astros after being demoted Monday and is likely to fill a reserve role.
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