Shay Whitcomb News: Claiming third straight start
Whitcomb will start at second base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Whitcomb will stick in the starting nine for a third game in a row following his promotion from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. After covering third base while going 0-for-7 with two strikeouts in the first two contests of the series, Whitcomb will shift over to the keystone Wednesday while the left-handed-hitting Nate Furman heads to the bench with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the bump for the Reds.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shay Whitcomb See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.100 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target102 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target123 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target130 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country183 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shay Whitcomb See More