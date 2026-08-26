Shay Whitcomb News: Claiming third straight start

Whitcomb will start at second base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Whitcomb will stick in the starting nine for a third game in a row following his promotion from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. After covering third base while going 0-for-7 with two strikeouts in the first two contests of the series, Whitcomb will shift over to the keystone Wednesday while the left-handed-hitting Nate Furman heads to the bench with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the bump for the Reds.