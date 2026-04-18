Shay Whitcomb News: Enters Saturday's lineup
Whitcomb is starting at third base in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Whitcomb wasn't in the original lineup and the Astros never announced a change. However, he took the field with the rest of Houston's starters and is manning third base while hitting ninth. Nick Allen (undisclosed) was removed from the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shay Whitcomb See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country53 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer210 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups286 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target287 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups321 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shay Whitcomb See More