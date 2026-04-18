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Shay Whitcomb News: Enters Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Whitcomb is starting at third base in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitcomb wasn't in the original lineup and the Astros never announced a change. However, he took the field with the rest of Houston's starters and is manning third base while hitting ninth. Nick Allen (undisclosed) was removed from the lineup.

Shay Whitcomb
Houston Astros
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