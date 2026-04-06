Shay Whitcomb News: Headed back to Triple-A
The Astros optioned Whitcomb to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.
Whitcomb was up with the big club during its weekend series versus the Athletics while Isaac Paredes was away on the bereavement list. With Paredes returning to the active roster ahead of Monday's game in Colorado, Whitcomb will head back to Sugar Land.
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