Shay Whitcomb headshot

Shay Whitcomb News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

The Astros optioned Whitcomb to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

Whitcomb was up with the big club during its weekend series versus the Athletics while Isaac Paredes was away on the bereavement list. With Paredes returned to the active roster, Whitcomb will head back to Sugar Land.

Shay Whitcomb
Houston Astros
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