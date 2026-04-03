Shay Whitcomb headshot

Shay Whitcomb News: Promoted Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

The Astros recalled Whitcomb from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.

The 27-year-old will join the Astros ahead of Friday's series opener against the A's with Isaac Paredes being placed on the bereavement list. Given Houston's glut of infielders, Whitcomb is likely to fill a reserve role while up with the big club.

Shay Whitcomb
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shay Whitcomb See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shay Whitcomb See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
40 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
197 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
273 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
274 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
308 days ago