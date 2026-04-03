Shay Whitcomb News: Promoted Friday
The Astros recalled Whitcomb from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.
The 27-year-old will join the Astros ahead of Friday's series opener against the A's with Isaac Paredes being placed on the bereavement list. Given Houston's glut of infielders, Whitcomb is likely to fill a reserve role while up with the big club.
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