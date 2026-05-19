Shay Whitcomb News: Sent back to Triple-A
The Astros optioned Whitcomb to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.
Whitcomb got just four plate appearances after getting recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on May 6. He was able to get a RBI single as his lone hit May 8. In a corresponding move Tuesday, Jake Meyers (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list
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