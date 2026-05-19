Shay Whitcomb headshot

Shay Whitcomb News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The Astros optioned Whitcomb to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.

Whitcomb got just four plate appearances after getting recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on May 6. He was able to get a RBI single as his lone hit May 8. In a corresponding move Tuesday, Jake Meyers (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list

Shay Whitcomb
Houston Astros
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