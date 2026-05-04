Shay Whitcomb headshot

Shay Whitcomb News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Whitcomb was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros needed to promote a catcher ahead of Monday's game against the Dodgers after Yainer Diaz (abdomen) was a late scratch, and Whitcomb will end up being the roster casualty. Whitcomb has struggled to a .077 average with one home run, three RBI and one run scored through 10 games this season.

Shay Whitcomb
Houston Astros
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