Shay Whitcomb News: Sent to minors

The Astros optioned Whitcomb to minor-league camp Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Whitcomb has slashed .280/.369/.520 over the past two seasons at Triple-A Sugar Land but owns just a .491 OPS in 78 career plate appearances in the majors. He'll officially return to the minors to begin 2026 after posting a .649 OPS in the Grapefruit League, but his extreme defensive versatility will keep the door open for a return to the bigs sometime this year.