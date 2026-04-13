Shay Whitcomb headshot

Shay Whitcomb News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

The Astros recalled Whitcomb from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

Whitcomb was up briefly with the big club earlier this season, going 0-for-2 with a walk. The 27-year-old has a .255/.286/.489 batting line with three home runs and four stolen bases in his first 12 contests with Sugar Land this season. Whitcomb is capable of handling most positions but is unlikely to find steady playing time with the Astros.

Shay Whitcomb
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shay Whitcomb See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shay Whitcomb See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
48 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
205 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
281 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
282 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
316 days ago