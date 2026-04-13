Shay Whitcomb News: Summoned from minors
The Astros recalled Whitcomb from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.
Whitcomb was up briefly with the big club earlier this season, going 0-for-2 with a walk. The 27-year-old has a .255/.286/.489 batting line with three home runs and four stolen bases in his first 12 contests with Sugar Land this season. Whitcomb is capable of handling most positions but is unlikely to find steady playing time with the Astros.
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