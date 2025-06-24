Shea Langeliers Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment

Langeliers (oblique) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Langeliers has been out since June 6 while recovering from a left oblique strain, but he appears to be on the cusp of a return to action. The catcher is already eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list, so he will likely only require a few days with Las Vegas. Prior to going down with the injury, Langeliers had recorded at least one hit in six of the last eight games, compiling four doubles, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored over that stretch.