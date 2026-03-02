Shea Langeliers News: Blasts first spring homer

Langeliers went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, three total RBI, an additional run scored and was hit by a pitch in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Reds.

Langeliers opened the scoring, launching an Andrew Abbott curveball to the opposite field for a two-run homer in the first inning before following it up with a blistering 111.8 mph RBI double to left field in the third inning. Through 14 plate appearances this spring, the catcher is slashing .333/.429/.750 with two doubles, one homer and three RBI. Coming off a breakout 2025 campaign in which he posted an .861 OPS with 32 doubles and 31 homers across 123 games, the 28-year-old will look to carry that momentum into the 2026 regular season.