Shea Langeliers headshot

Shea Langeliers News: Celebrates return with long ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Langeliers went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a 12-1 out of the Phillies on Thursday.

Langeliers missed three games to be with his wife for the birth of the couple's child, but he didn't accumulate any rust during his absence. The talented backstop proved that quickly when he took Philadelphia pitcher Andrew Painter deep for a two-run homer in the first frame. Langeliers later added a single and has now posted six multi-hit performance over his past eight contests. He's been smoking hot over that stretch, batting .459 (17-for-37) with three homers, five doubles, six RBI and eight runs scored.

Shea Langeliers
Sacramento Athletics
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