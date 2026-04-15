Shea Langeliers News: Clubs sixth homer

Langeliers went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Langeliers came out of the gate mashing this season, but he cooled off quickly. He had gone 10 contests without a homer prior to Wednesday, batting .250 with two doubles, two RBI and 15 strikeouts in that span. The catcher is now hitting .304 with a .960 OPS, six homers, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and no stolen bases over 17 games this season. He should continue to see steady playing time between catcher and designated hitter as one of the Athletics' most effective bats so far.