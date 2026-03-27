Shea Langeliers News: Cracks two solo homers

Langeliers went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs during the Athletics' 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Langeliers provided the Athletics all of their offense on Opening Day, with the All-Star catcher blasting solo home runs in the fourth and ninth innings off Kevin Gausman and Jeff Hoffman, respectively. It was Langeliers second multi-homer game since 2025 and the seventh in his four-year major-league career. The 28-year-old catcher is looking to build off his strong 2025 campaign, when he posted a .861 OPS with 31 home runs, 72 RBI and seven steals across 523 plate appearances.