Shea Langeliers News: Exiting starting nine
Langeliers is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Langeliers started each of the Athletics' first 11 games of the season, so he's earned a breather for Thursday's matinee in the Bronx. The A's will turn to Austin Wynns at catcher in the rubber match.
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