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Shea Langeliers News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Langeliers is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

Langeliers started each of the Athletics' first 11 games of the season, so he's earned a breather for Thursday's matinee in the Bronx. The A's will turn to Austin Wynns at catcher in the rubber match.

Shea Langeliers
Sacramento Athletics
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