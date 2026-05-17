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Shea Langeliers News: Getting rare rest day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Langeliers isn't starting Sunday versus San Francisco.

Langeliers has been a constant in the A's lineup either behind the plate or as the DH, but he'll begin on the bench Sunday for the first time since he went on paternity leave in early May. The blossoming star has been one of baseball's most outstanding hitters this season, posting a 1.005 OPS with 12 homers and 27 RBI through 187 plate appearances. Jonah Heim is starting at catcher for the A's on Sunday.

Shea Langeliers
Sacramento Athletics
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