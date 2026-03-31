Shea Langeliers headshot

Shea Langeliers News: Goes long again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

Langeliers struck out in each of his first two plate appearances Tuesday, but he gave the Athletics a four-run lead after belting a solo home run off Joel Payamps in the fifth inning. Langeliers is 2-for-12 with six strikeouts over his last three outings, but the 28-year-old catcher is up to four home runs through five regular-season games.

Shea Langeliers
Sacramento Athletics
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