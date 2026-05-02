Shea Langeliers headshot

Shea Langeliers News: Goes yard twice in losing effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Langeliers went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 14-6 loss to the Guardians.

Both long balls came off Slade Cecconi, a two-run blast in the first inning and a solo shot in the fifth, but it wasn't enough on an awful afternoon for the A's pitching staff. Langeliers extended his hitting streak to seven games with the performance, a stretch in which he's batting .469 (15-for-32) with seven extra-base hits to boost his slash line on the season to .336/.390/.627 with 10 homers, 18 RBI and 24 runs in 32 contests.

Shea Langeliers
Sacramento Athletics
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