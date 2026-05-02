Shea Langeliers News: Goes yard twice in losing effort
Langeliers went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 14-6 loss to the Guardians.
Both long balls came off Slade Cecconi, a two-run blast in the first inning and a solo shot in the fifth, but it wasn't enough on an awful afternoon for the A's pitching staff. Langeliers extended his hitting streak to seven games with the performance, a stretch in which he's batting .469 (15-for-32) with seven extra-base hits to boost his slash line on the season to .336/.390/.627 with 10 homers, 18 RBI and 24 runs in 32 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shea Langeliers See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 284 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 1715 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shea Langeliers See More