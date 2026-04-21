Shea Langeliers News: Homers in second straight game

Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a 5-2 win against Seattle on Tuesday.

Langeliers gave the A's a 4-2 lead with a 417-foot solo shot to center field in the seventh inning. It was his second home run in as many days and his eighth this season, tops among MLB catchers and tied for fourth-most overall in the league. Langeliers is slashing .312/.379/.613 and has added 14 RBI along with 17 runs as he makes an early bid for his first All-Star berth.