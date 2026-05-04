Shea Langeliers headshot

Shea Langeliers News: Lands on paternity list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Langeliers was placed on the paternity list Monday.

Langeliers was away from the team for Sunday's matchup and will now miss the next 1-to-3 days after being placed on the paternity list. Austin Wynns is expected to handle the catching until Langeliers returns, though the Athletics also landed Jonah Heim in a trade from Atlanta on Monday, so Heim could factor into the mix if he's elevated to the big-league roster.

Shea Langeliers
Sacramento Athletics
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