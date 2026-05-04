Shea Langeliers News: Lands on paternity list
Langeliers was placed on the paternity list Monday.
Langeliers was away from the team for Sunday's matchup and will now miss the next 1-to-3 days after being placed on the paternity list. Austin Wynns is expected to handle the catching until Langeliers returns, though the Athletics also landed Jonah Heim in a trade from Atlanta on Monday, so Heim could factor into the mix if he's elevated to the big-league roster.
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