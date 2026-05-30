Shea Langeliers News: Launches 14th homer

Langeliers went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.

Langeliers has gone 14 games without a multi-hit effort, batting just .151 (8-for-53) with two homers and three RBI in that span. The catcher started the year hot, so a slight cooldown should come as no surprise. He's still hitting .293 with a .909 OPS, 14 homers, 30 RBI, 37 runs scored and 12 doubles across 53 games this season. He has yet to attempt a stolen base after logging seven of them on eight attempts last year.