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Shea Langeliers News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 11:30am

Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians in order to be with his wife following the birth of their child, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

It doesn't sound as though Langeliers is heading to the paternity list, with Sunday's game off and Monday's team off day already providing him with two consecutive days to be with his family. Tyler Soderstrom will serve as the Athletics' emergency catcher Sunday with backup Austin Wynns starting behind the plate.

Shea Langeliers
Sacramento Athletics
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