Shea Langeliers News: Plates two runs in win
Langeliers went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's victory over the Orioles.
Langeliers opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning before driving in another run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth frame. It was another strong effort for the catcher, who currently owns a 10-game hitting streak, with seven multi-hit performances during that stretch. Overall, Langeliers has built on his breakout 2025 campaign with massive numbers through 35 appearances in 2026, slashing .340/.391/.626 with 11 homers, nine doubles, 22 RBI and 28 runs scored.
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