Shea Langeliers headshot

Shea Langeliers News: Plates two runs in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Langeliers went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's victory over the Orioles.

Langeliers opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning before driving in another run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth frame. It was another strong effort for the catcher, who currently owns a 10-game hitting streak, with seven multi-hit performances during that stretch. Overall, Langeliers has built on his breakout 2025 campaign with massive numbers through 35 appearances in 2026, slashing .340/.391/.626 with 11 homers, nine doubles, 22 RBI and 28 runs scored.

Shea Langeliers
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shea Langeliers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shea Langeliers See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Chris Bennett
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Chris Bennett
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
MLB
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
Author Image
Christopher Boan
19 days ago