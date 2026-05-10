Shea Langeliers News: Plates two runs in win

Langeliers went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's victory over the Orioles.

Langeliers opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning before driving in another run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth frame. It was another strong effort for the catcher, who currently owns a 10-game hitting streak, with seven multi-hit performances during that stretch. Overall, Langeliers has built on his breakout 2025 campaign with massive numbers through 35 appearances in 2026, slashing .340/.391/.626 with 11 homers, nine doubles, 22 RBI and 28 runs scored.