Shea Langeliers headshot

Shea Langeliers News: Powers offense in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a two-run double in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Langeliers is up to 12 homers on the season, including four over seven contests in May. The catcher has added 10 RBI this month as he continues to be the engine of the Athletics' offense. He's now batting .340 with a 1.037 OPS, 25 RBI, 29 runs scored and 10 doubles through 37 contests. He broke out with an .861 OPS in his 31-homer effort over 123 games last year, but he looks to have found another level in 2026.

Shea Langeliers
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shea Langeliers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shea Langeliers See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Chris Bennett
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago