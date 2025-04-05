Shea Langeliers News: Reaches base four times in win

Langeliers went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two total runs and three walks in Saturday's 7-4 victory versus Colorado.

Langeliers tested the control of Rockies hurler German Marquez in the win, drawing three walks against the veteran righty. The powerful backstop then belted a 429-foot, two-run homer off reliever Scott Alexander in the seventh frame. Langeliers is enjoying a strong start to the season with a .250/.382/.571 slash line, three home runs, seven RBI, five runs and a 6:5 K:BB through 34 plate appearances.