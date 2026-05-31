Shea Langeliers headshot

Shea Langeliers News: Receiving break Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Langeliers started the previous 12 games but will receive a day off after posting a .130/.259/.304 slash line during that span. Jonah Heim is starting behind the plate and batting fifth for the series finale versus New York.

Shea Langeliers
Sacramento Athletics
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