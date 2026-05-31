Shea Langeliers News: Receiving break Sunday
Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Langeliers started the previous 12 games but will receive a day off after posting a .130/.259/.304 slash line during that span. Jonah Heim is starting behind the plate and batting fifth for the series finale versus New York.
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