Shea Langeliers headshot

Shea Langeliers News: Returns from paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

The Athletics activated Langeliers from the paternity list Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Langeliers was away from the club for a few days while welcoming a new addition to the family, but he's back in time for Thursday's series finale in Philadelphia. Austin Wynns has been designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Shea Langeliers
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shea Langeliers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shea Langeliers See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Chris Bennett
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
MLB
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
Author Image
Christopher Boan
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago