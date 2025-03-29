Shea Langeliers News: Slugs first homer of campaign

Langeliers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a 4-2 victory versus Seattle.

Langeliers gave the Athletics the lead with a two-run blast in the fourth inning, and Seattle was never able to catch up. The homer was just the second hit of the season for Langeliers, who has gone 2-for-11 through three games. He's one of the league's most potent backstops in the power department after finishing with a career-high 29 home runs over 534 plate appearances last season.